Al-Baqarah 2:76 واذا لقوا الذين امنوا قالوا امنا واذا خلا بعضهم الى بعض قالوا اتحدثونهم بما فتح الله عليكم ليحاجوكم به عند ربكم افلا تعقلون ٧٦
Halaman 11 · Juz 1
وَإِذَا
لَقُواْ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
قَالُوٓاْ
ءَامَنَّا
وَإِذَا
خَلَا
بَعۡضُهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
بَعۡضٖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتُحَدِّثُونَهُم
بِمَا
فَتَحَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
لِيُحَآجُّوكُم
بِهِۦ
عِندَ
رَبِّكُمۡۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٧٦
Dan apabila mereka (orang-orang Yahudi pada zaman Rasulullah) bertemu dengan orang-orang yang beriman, mereka berkata: "Kami telah beriman"; dan apabila mereka berjumpa sesama sendiri, mereka berkata: "Patutkah kamu ceritakan kepada mereka (orang-orang Islam) dengan apa yang telah diterangkan oleh Allah kepada kamu (di dalam Kitab Taurat mengenai kebenaran Nabi Muhammad) untuk menjadikannya hujah (bukti) yang dapat mengalahkah kamu di sisi Tuhan kamu? Tidakkah kamu berakal?"
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أَن يُؤْمِنُواْ لَكُمْ
(That they will believe in your religion) meaning, that these people would obey you They are the deviant sect of Jews whose fathe…
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أ…