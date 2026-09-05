Al-Baqarah 2:75 ۞ افتطمعون ان يومنوا لكم وقد كان فريق منهم يسمعون كلام الله ثم يحرفونه من بعد ما عقلوه وهم يعلمون ٧٥
Halaman 11 · Juz 1
۞ أَفَتَطۡمَعُونَ
أَن
يُؤۡمِنُواْ
لَكُمۡ
وَقَدۡ
كَانَ
فَرِيقٞ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
يَسۡمَعُونَ
كَلَٰمَ
ٱللَّهِ
ثُمَّ
يُحَرِّفُونَهُۥ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
عَقَلُوهُ
وَهُمۡ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٧٥
(Sesudah kamu - wahai Muhammad dan pengikut-pengikutmu - mengetahui tentang kerasnya hati orang-orang Yahudi itu) maka bolehkah kamu menaruh harapan bahawa mereka akan beriman kepada seruan Islam yang kamu sampaikan itu, padahal sesungguhnya telah ada satu puak dari mereka yang mendengar Kalam Allah (Taurat), kemudian mereka mengubah dan memutarkan maksudnya sesudah mereka memahaminya, sedang mereka mengetahui (bahawa perbuatan itu salah)?
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أَن يُؤْمِنُواْ لَكُمْ
(That they will believe in your religion) meaning, that these people would obey you They are the deviant sect of Jews whose fathe…
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أ…