Al-An'aam 6:67 لكل نبا مستقر وسوف تعلمون ٦٧
لِّكُلِّ
نَبَإٖ
مُّسۡتَقَرّٞۚ
وَسَوۡفَ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٦٧
Tiap-tiap khabar berita mempunyai masa yang menentukannya (yang membuktikan benarnya atau dustanya); dan kamu akan mengetahuinya.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion
Allah said,
وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanation that you (O Muhammad ) have brought them,
قَوْمُكَ
(your people) meaning, Quraysh,
وَهُوَ الْحَقُّ
(though it is the truth.) beyond which there is n…
The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion
Allah said,
وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati…