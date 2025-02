Anda sedang membaca tafsir untuk kumpulan ayat dari 75:5 hingga 75:6

بَلْ يُرِيْدُ الْاِنْسَانُ لِيَفْجُرَ اَمَامَهٗ (But man wishes to go on violating Allah's injunctions [ even in future ] ahead of him...75:5). The word amam signifies 'ahead or future'. The verse purports to say that the unbeliever or the unmindful man does not ponder over the manifestations of Divine Omnipotence, so that he may regret his denial in the past and make amends for the future. In fact, he wishes to persist in his denial, polytheism and sins even in the future.