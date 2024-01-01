Anda sedang membaca tafsir untuk kumpulan ayat dari 6:37 hingga 6:39

The Idolators Ask for a Miracle

Allah states that the idolators used to proclaim, "Why does not (Muhammad) bring an Ayah from his Lord," meaning, a miracle of their choice! They would sometimes say,

لَن نُّؤْمِنَ لَكَ حَتَّى تَفْجُرَ لَنَا مِنَ الاٌّرْضِ يَنْبُوعًا

("We shall not believe in you, until you cause a spring to gush forth from the ground for us.") 17:90.

قُلْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ قَادِرٌ عَلَى أَن يُنَزِّلٍ ءايَةً وَلَـكِنَّ أَكْثَرَهُمْ لاَ يَعْلَمُونَ

(Say: "Allah is certainly able to send down a sign, but most of them know not.") Certainly, Allah is able to send an Ayah (sign). But, He decided out of His wisdom to delay that, because if He sends an Ayah of their liking and they still do not believe, this will hasten their punishment as with the previous nations. Allah said in other Ayat,

وَمَا مَنَعَنَآ أَن نُّرْسِلَ بِالاٌّيَـتِ إِلاَّ أَن كَذَّبَ بِهَا الاٌّوَّلُونَ وَءَاتَيْنَا ثَمُودَ النَّاقَةَ مُبْصِرَةً فَظَلَمُواْ بِهَا وَمَا نُرْسِلُ بِالاٌّيَـتِ إِلاَّ تَخْوِيفًا

(And nothing stops Us from sending the Ayat but that the people of old denied them. And We sent the she-camel to Thamud as a clear sign, but they did her wrong. And We sent not the signs except to warn, and to make them afraid (of destruction).) 17:59, and,

إِن نَّشَأْ نُنَزِّلْ عَلَيْهِمْ مِّنَ السَّمَآءِ ءَايَةً فَظَلَّتْ أَعْنَـقُهُمْ لَهَا خَـضِعِينَ

(If We will, We could send down to them from the heaven a sign, to which they would bend their necks in humility) 26:4.

The Meaning of Umam

Allah said,

وَمَا مِن دَآبَّةٍ فِى الاٌّرْضِ وَلاَ طَائِرٍ يَطِيرُ بِجَنَاحَيْهِ إِلاَّ أُمَمٌ أَمْثَـلُكُمْ

(There is not a moving (living) creature on earth, nor a bird that flies with its two wings, but are Umam like you.) Mujahid commented, "Meaning, various species that have distinct names." Qatadah said, "Birds are an Ummah, humans are an Ummah and the Jinns are an Ummah." As-Suddi said that,

إِلاَّ أُمَمٌ أَمْثَـلُكُمْ

(but are Umam like you.) means, creations (or species). Allah's statement,

مَّا فَرَّطْنَا فِى الكِتَـبِ مِن شَىْءٍ

(We have neglected nothing in the Book,) means, the knowledge about all things is with Allah, and He never forgets any of His creatures, nor their sustenance, nor their affairs, whether these creatures live in the sea or on land. In another Ayah, Allah said;

وَمَا مِن دَآبَّةٍ فِي الاٌّرْضِ إِلاَّ عَلَى اللَّهِ رِزْقُهَا وَيَعْلَمُ مُسْتَقَرَّهَا وَمُسْتَوْدَعَهَا كُلٌّ فِى كِتَابٍ مُّبِينٍ

(And no moving creature is there on earth but its provision is due from Allah. And He knows its dwelling place and its deposit (in the uterus, grave, etc.). All is in a Clear Book.) 11:6, there is a record of their names, numbers, movements, and lack of movement. In another Ayah, Allah said;

وَكَأَيِّن مِّن دَآبَّةٍ لاَّ تَحْمِلُ رِزْقَهَا اللَّهُ يَرْزُقُهَا وَإِيَّاكُمْ وَهُوَ السَّمِيعُ الْعَلِيمُ

(And so many a moving creature there is, that carries not its own provision! Allah provides for it and for you. And He is the All-Hearer, the All-Knower.) 29:60 Ibn Abi Hatim reported that Ibn `Abbas said about the Ayah,

ثُمَّ إِلَى رَبِّهِمْ يُحْشَرُونَ

(then unto their Lord they (all) shall be gathered.) "Death gathers them." It was also said that the Day of Resurrection gathers them, for in another Ayah, Allah said;

وَإِذَا الْوُحُوشُ حُشِرَتْ

(And when the wild beasts shall be gathered together.) 81:5 `Abdur-Razzaq recorded that Abu Hurayrah said about Allah's statement,

إِلاَّ أُمَمٌ أَمْثَـلُكُمْ مَّا فَرَّطْنَا فِى الكِتَـبِ مِن شَىْءٍ ثُمَّ إِلَى رَبِّهِمْ يُحْشَرُونَ

(but are Umam like you. We have neglected nothing in the Book, then unto their Lord they (all) shall be gathered.) "All creatures will be gathered on the Day of Resurrection, the beasts, birds and all others. Allah's justice will be so perfect, that the un-horned sheep will receive retribution from the horned sheep. Allah will then command them, `Be dust!' This is when the disbeliever will say,

يَـلَيْتَنِى كُنتُ تُرَباً

("Woe to me! Would that I were dust!")"78: 40. And this was reported from the Prophet in the Hadith about the Trumpet.

The Disbelievers will be Deaf and Mute in Darkness

Allah said,

وَالَّذِينَ كَذَّبُواْ بِـْايَـتِنَا صُمٌّ وَبُكْمٌ فِى الظُّلُمَـتِ

(Those who reject Our Ayat are deaf and dumb in darkness.) due to their ignorance, little knowledge and minute comprehension. Their example is that of the deaf-mute who cannot hear nor speak, as well as being blinded by darkness. Therefore, how can such a person find guidance to the path or change the condition he is in Allah said in other Ayat,

مَثَلُهُمْ كَمَثَلِ الَّذِى اسْتَوْقَدَ نَاراً فَلَمَّآ أَضَاءَتْ مَا حَوْلَهُ ذَهَبَ اللَّهُ بِنُورِهِمْ وَتَرَكَهُمْ فِي ظُلُمَـتٍ لاَّ يُبْصِرُونَ - صُمٌّ بُكْمٌ عُمْىٌ فَهُمْ لاَ يَرْجِعُونَ

(Their parable is that of one who kindled a fire; then, when it illuminated all around him, Allah took away their light and left them in darkness. (So) they could not see. They are deaf, dumb, and blind, so they return not (to the right path)) 2:17-18, and,

أَوْ كَظُلُمَـتٍ فِى بَحْرٍ لُّجِّىٍّ يَغْشَـهُ مَوْجٌ مِّن فَوْقِهِ مَوْجٌ مِّن فَوْقِهِ سَحَابٌ ظُلُمَـتٌ بَعْضُهَا فَوْقَ بَعْضٍ إِذَآ أَخْرَجَ يَدَهُ لَمْ يَكَدْ يَرَاهَا وَمَن لَّمْ يَجْعَلِ اللَّهُ لَهُ نُوراً فَمَا لَهُ مِن نُورٍ

(Or like the darkness in a vast deep sea, overwhelmed with a great wave topped by a great wave, topped by dark clouds, darkness, one above another, if a man stretches out his hand, he can hardly see it! And he for whom Allah has not appointed light, for him there is no light. ) 24:40 This is why Allah said here,

مَن يَشَإِ اللَّهُ يُضْلِلْهُ وَمَن يَشَأْ يَجْعَلْهُ عَلَى صِرَطٍ مُّسْتَقِيمٍ

(Allah sends astray whom He wills and He guides on the straight path whom He wills.) for He does what He wills with His creatures.