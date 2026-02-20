Log masuk
Al-Qalam
27
68:27
بل نحن محرومون ٢٧
بَلْ نَحْنُ مَحْرُومُونَ ٢٧
بَلۡ
نَحۡنُ
مَحۡرُومُونَ
٢٧
(Setelah mereka perhati dengan teliti, mereka berkata: "Tidak! Kita tidak sesat), bahkan kita orang-orang yang dihampakan (dari hasil kebun kita, dengan sebab ingatan buruk kita sendiri)".
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Melayu
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
القرآن تدبر وعمل
16 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 68:27
حرمنا خيرها ونفعها بمنعنا المساكين وتَركِنا الاستثناء. البغوي: 4/451.
السؤال: ما سبب حرمانهم من هذا الخير؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=68_27
#وقفة_تدبرية
0
0
Mohammad
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 68:26-27
Subhan Allah... it's amazing how Allah SWT describes the emotions of the people of the garden when they first saw what happened to their garden. at first they said 'we must have lost our way', meaning this is not our garden, so a feeling of denial.
But in the next ayah they immediately move into acceptance, realizing they made a mistake and this is a punishment for that, garnering self accountability.
In modern psychology, when you hear about t...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
13
3
