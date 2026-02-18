Log masuk
Menyumbang kepada misi kami
Derma
Menyumbang kepada misi kami
Derma
Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ma'idah
66
5:66
ولو انهم اقاموا التوراة والانجيل وما انزل اليهم من ربهم لاكلوا من فوقهم ومن تحت ارجلهم منهم امة مقتصدة وكثير منهم ساء ما يعملون ٦٦
وَلَوْ أَنَّهُمْ أَقَامُوا۟ ٱلتَّوْرَىٰةَ وَٱلْإِنجِيلَ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْهِم مِّن رَّبِّهِمْ لَأَكَلُوا۟ مِن فَوْقِهِمْ وَمِن تَحْتِ أَرْجُلِهِم ۚ مِّنْهُمْ أُمَّةٌۭ مُّقْتَصِدَةٌۭ ۖ وَكَثِيرٌۭ مِّنْهُمْ سَآءَ مَا يَعْمَلُونَ ٦٦
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّهُمۡ
أَقَامُواْ
ٱلتَّوۡرَىٰةَ
وَٱلۡإِنجِيلَ
وَمَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡهِم
مِّن
رَّبِّهِمۡ
لَأَكَلُواْ
مِن
فَوۡقِهِمۡ
وَمِن
تَحۡتِ
أَرۡجُلِهِمۚ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
أُمَّةٞ
مُّقۡتَصِدَةٞۖ
وَكَثِيرٞ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
سَآءَ
مَا
يَعۡمَلُونَ
٦٦
Dan kalau mereka bersungguh-sungguh menegakkan (menjalankan perintah-perintah Allah dalam) Taurat dan Injil dan apa yang diturunkan kepada mereka dari Tuhan mereka (Al-Quran), nescaya mereka akan makan (yang mewah) dari atas mereka (langit) dan dari bawah kaki mereka (bumi). Di antara mereka ada sepuak yang adil, dan kebanyakan dari mereka, buruk keji amal perbuatannya.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Melayu
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Amina Bilal
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 5:66
This verse mentions the People of the Book, but the lesson is for all of us.
Allah Almighty says that if those people had adhered to what was revealed to them, they would have received sustenance from above and below. 'Below' refers to provisions from the earth, while 'above' means that Allah, in His mercy, would have created numerous sources of sustenance beyond their comprehension. In other words, doors of provision would have been opened for ...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
9
1
Tareq Abed
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 5:66
The Quran came to confirm the previous revelations that were revealed by Allah SWT to the people of the Book. Though those books have been adulterated, they contain remnants of the original message. One of them is quoted below where, according to the Bible, God promises the people prosperity if they uphold the law revealed to them by God, as confirmed by the above Ayah.
Deuteronomy 30:8
You will again obey the Lord and follow all his commands I...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
7
0
Amina Bilal
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 5:66
اس آیت میں ذکر تو اہلِ کتاب کا ہے لیکن سبق ہم سب کیلیے ہے۔
اللہ تعالیٰ فرما رہے ہیں کہ اگر وہ لوگ جو کچھ ان پہ نازل کیا گیا ہے اس پہ قائم رہتے تو یہ اپنے اوپر اور نیچے سے رزق پاتے اور کھاتے ۔ نیچے سے یعنی کے زمین سے۔
اور اوپر سے یعنی کے اللہ تعالیٰ ان کیلیے اپنی رحمت سے بہت سے ایسے ذرائع پیدا کر دیتے جو کہ انکی سمجھ سے باہر ہوتے۔ یعنی ہر طرف سے ان کے لیے رزق کے دروازے کھول دیے جاتے۔
لیکن اس کی ایک شرط جو رکھی گئی ہے وہ یہ کہ وہ اس وحی پہ قائم رہ...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
6
1
Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 5:66, 7:96, 72:16-17
Allah says in surah al-Jinn:
وَأَن لَّوِ اسْتَقَامُوا عَلَى الطَّرِيقَةِ لَأَسْقَيْنَاهُم مَّاءً غَدَقًا * لِّنَفْتِنَهُمْ فِيهِ
If they had believed in Allah, and went on the Right Way We should surely have bestowed water on them in abundance. * That We might try them thereby. [72:16-17]
In part of his tafsir, Imam al-Qurtubi included the following quote and commentary:
وقال عمر في هذه الآية : أينما كان الماء كان المال ، وأين...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
2
0
Razia Zahra
3 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 5:65-66
In the Name of Allah the Most Merciful, the Most Gracious,
Sometimes we are too harsh. Too harsh upon ourselves.
Before reflecting upon the Qur’an I had an attitude ‘it’s either all or nothing.’ Yet, the more I reflect I see the love of Allah through His verses and it’s not perfection that is commanded, it is being faithful and mindful of Allah.
If we have faltered it doesn’t mean we turn away, it means we keep striving to become even nearer ...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
20
4
Razia Zahra
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 5:76-77, 5:65-66
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
No cherry picking with the Qur’an, the Qur’an and sunnah are the ultimate Guidance:
We do not cherry pick what we wish to follow from the Qur’an and what we wish to follow from our own desires. We do not cherry pick in order to utilise the Qur’an’s teachings to win an argument, position or status. If anyone would do that then they are not being sincere with Allah.
The fact is, ...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
13
6
Razia Zahra
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 5:63-66
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
The perplexing nature of the Zionist regime is explained here:
Last night these were the ayats which caused me to pause and reflect for a period of 24 hours. Back and forth and back forth. Re-reading and contemplating. Then we see the news of medical tents being occupied by the people Gaza. They were burned alive and one image of a person’s catheter or drip still attached to med...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
12
4
Razia Zahra
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Surah 5 dan Ayat 29:2-3, 67:2, 1:1
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
Almost every Surah except surah At Tawbah we are reminded of these attributes of Allah SWT. Allah Almighty has chosen to reveal many of His attributes to us, but these two we are reminded about the most.
In the Qur’an we are reminded we will be subject to tests and tribulations whilst we are alive upon upon this earth. These two attributes is something a Muslim should never eve...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
11
0
Deen Unraveled
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Surah 5
Introduction to the Sections
1. General Rules of Discipline (Dietary rulings, business transactions, agreements and halal/haram)
2. Cleanliness for prayers (Guidance and blessing of wudu), Command to abide by justice.
3. Allah's covenant with the Children of Israel and them breaking the covenant of God.
4. Musa (as) and his interactions with Bani Israel.
5. Post Marital relationships and what it entails & Marriage with the Ahlul Kitaab.
6. ...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
4
0
Deen Unraveled
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Surah 5
Some general themes of Al-Maidah:
1. Commandments and Instructions about the Religious, Cultural and Political Life of the Muslims:
A code of ceremonial rules concerning the journey for Hajj has been prescribed; the observance of strict respect for the emblems of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala has been enjoined; and any kind of obstruction or interference with the pilgrims to the Ka’abah has been prohibited.
* Definite rules and regulations have been...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
1
0
Baca selanjutnya di Quran Reflect
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close