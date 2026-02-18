Commentary
أُولُو الْعَزْمِ مِنَ الرُّسُلِ (...as the resolute messengers observed patience - 46:35). The word 'resolute' has been used here as a qualification for all the messengers, and not only for some of them, because the word 'min' used with 'rusul' is not, according to the authentic exegetes, in the sense of 'some'. It is rather for 'Bayan' (description), to use the grammatical term. The sense is that all messengers are resolute people. Of course, variation in the grades of qualities between messengers is proved from the Holy Qur'an itself:
تِلْكَ الرُّسُلُ فَضَّلْنَا بَعْضَهُمْ عَلَىٰ بَعْضٍ
Those are the messengers some of whom We have given excellence over some others (2:253)
Therefore those prophets who excel other prophets in the quality of being resolute and courageous have been given this title in a special way, although there are differences of opinion as to who they are. Majority opinion is that this special title is given to those prophets who have been mentioned in the following verse of Sarah Al-Ahzab verse 7:
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِنَ النَّبِيِّينَ مِيثَاقَهُمْ وَمِنكَ وَمِن نُّوحٍ وَإِبْرَاهِيمَ وَمُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَى ابْنِ مَرْيَمَ
And (recall) when We took from the prophets their covenant, and from you and from Nuh and Ibrahim and Musa and 'Isa, the son of Maryam. And We did take from them a firm covenant, (33:7)
Sayyidah ` A'ishah ؓ states that the Holy Prophet ﷺ has said "The delights, luxuries and pleasures of this world do not befit Muhammad ﷺ and his family, because Allah Ta’ ala does not accept anything less than patience from those who are 'resolute', and I have received this divine order: '"So, 0 prophet, observe patience, as the resolute messengers observed patience. (46:35) "
