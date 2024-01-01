Anda sedang membaca tafsir untuk kumpulan ayat dari 28:80 hingga 28:82

وَقَالَ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْعِلْمَ وَيْلَكُمْ (And said those who were given knowledge - 28:80). This verse has compared the knowledgeable persons with الَّذِينَ يُرِ‌يدُونَ الْحَيَاةَ الدُّنْيَا (Those who are desirous of the worldly life - 28:79), which clearly indicates that it is not the trait of knowledgeable persons to aspire for the acquisition of wealth and to make it the object of life. They always keep their eyes toward the lasting benefits of the Hereafter. As for the mundane wealth, they take it only to fulfill their day-to-day needs, and stay content with that.