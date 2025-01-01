Anda sedang membaca tafsir untuk kumpulan ayat dari 28:58 hingga 28:59

In the world, if anyone achieves material stability, he develops a superiority complex, though history has repeatedly taught that the material stability of any person or any community (nation) is not permanent. Whenever a community (nation) ignored the Truth, it was destroyed, despite all its pomp and glory. In the peninsula of Arabia, various communities or nations had come into prominence before Islam, for example, the ‘Ad, Thamud, Saba’, Madyan, and Lot’s people, etc. Everyone of them indulged in ill-founded pride, but their pride was nullified by the times, and finally they became nothing but stories of the past. The ruins of these communities spreading far and wide diminished the glory of human beings. In spite of this, in the times of the Prophet Muhammad, the great ones among his contemporaries rejected him, as if the events of the past had no lesson of interest to them.