Asy-Syu'araa'
91
26:91
وبرزت الجحيم للغاوين ٩١
وَبُرِّزَتِ ٱلْجَحِيمُ لِلْغَاوِينَ ٩١
وَبُرِّزَتِ
ٱلۡجَحِيمُ
لِلۡغَاوِينَ
٩١
"Dan diperlihatkan neraka jelas nyata kepada orang-orang yang sesat;
Melayu
Maha Ezzeddine
7 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Surah 26 dan Ayat 32:6
Disiarkan dalam
Muslim American Society
There are certain pairs of Allah's names that really stand out in certain surahs.
Every name of Allah has multilayered meanings, but when it is combined with another name, as is often in the Quran, it adds an entirely new dimension of that same name.
Al-Azeez (Almighty) is usually paired with Al-Hakeem (The wise), or sometimes Al-Aleem (The All knowing).
In a few places in the Quran Al-Azeez is paired with Al-Raheem. 13 to be exact.
9 of th...
18
2
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
