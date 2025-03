اذْهَبْ إِلَىٰ فِرْ‌عَوْنَ (Go to the Pharaoh - 20:24). Having suitably armed him with two great miracles, Allah Ta` ala commanded Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) to proceed to Egypt and invite the Pharaoh to accept the true faith because he had exceeded all bounds in his tyranny and misdeeds.