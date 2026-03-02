سَوِيًّا means healthy. This word has been added here to denote that Sayyidna Zakariyya's (علیہ السلام) loss of speech for three days was not due to any illness, for during this entire period of three days he could utter words of prayer and supplication. This special condition was a miracle and a sign from Allah Ta’ ala about his wife's pregnancy.
Derma bulanan membantu kami menambah baik Quran.com dan mengekalkan operasi supaya kami kurang menumpukan pada pengumpulan dana dan lebih kepada mencipta impak. Ketahui lebih lanjut