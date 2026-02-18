Log masuk
Hud
25
11:25
ولقد ارسلنا نوحا الى قومه اني لكم نذير مبين ٢٥
وَلَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَا نُوحًا إِلَىٰ قَوْمِهِۦٓ إِنِّى لَكُمْ نَذِيرٌۭ مُّبِينٌ ٢٥
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
نُوحًا
إِلَىٰ
قَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنِّي
لَكُمۡ
نَذِيرٞ
مُّبِينٌ
٢٥
Dan demi sesungguhnya! Kami telah utuskan Nabi Nuh lalu ia memberitahu kaumnya dengan berkata: "Sesungguhnya aku ini seorang Rasul pemberi amaran yang nyata kepada kamu.
Syaari Ab Rahman
49 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 11:25-26, 7:46
JUZ 12
WHEN YOUR LIFE IS 'ALLAH-CENTRIC'
Standing alone
Facing the mighty armies of the greatest nations or
Facing all life’s challenges
You are never truly alone
Here are the timeless stories of The Prophets AS
And the elevated rank of As'habul A'raf
#Juz12
#Ramadhan
6
3
