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21. Al-Anbiya
The Prophets
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
21:1
اقترب للناس حسابهم وهم في غفلة معرضون ١
ٱقْتَرَبَ لِلنَّاسِ حِسَابُهُمْ وَهُمْ فِى غَفْلَةٍۢ مُّعْرِضُونَ ١
ٱقۡتَرَبَ
لِلنَّاسِ
حِسَابُهُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
فِي
غَفۡلَةٖ
مُّعۡرِضُونَ
١
˹The time of˺ people’s judgment has drawn near, yet they are heedlessly turning away.
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21:2
ما ياتيهم من ذكر من ربهم محدث الا استمعوه وهم يلعبون ٢
مَا يَأْتِيهِم مِّن ذِكْرٍۢ مِّن رَّبِّهِم مُّحْدَثٍ إِلَّا ٱسْتَمَعُوهُ وَهُمْ يَلْعَبُونَ ٢
مَا
يَأۡتِيهِم
مِّن
ذِكۡرٖ
مِّن
رَّبِّهِم
مُّحۡدَثٍ
إِلَّا
ٱسۡتَمَعُوهُ
وَهُمۡ
يَلۡعَبُونَ
٢
Whatever new reminder comes to them from their Lord, they only listen to it jokingly,
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21:3
لاهية قلوبهم واسروا النجوى الذين ظلموا هل هاذا الا بشر مثلكم افتاتون السحر وانتم تبصرون ٣
لَاهِيَةًۭ قُلُوبُهُمْ ۗ وَأَسَرُّوا۟ ٱلنَّجْوَى ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ هَلْ هَـٰذَآ إِلَّا بَشَرٌۭ مِّثْلُكُمْ ۖ أَفَتَأْتُونَ ٱلسِّحْرَ وَأَنتُمْ تُبْصِرُونَ ٣
لَاهِيَةٗ
قُلُوبُهُمۡۗ
وَأَسَرُّواْ
ٱلنَّجۡوَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
هَلۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّا
بَشَرٞ
مِّثۡلُكُمۡۖ
أَفَتَأۡتُونَ
ٱلسِّحۡرَ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تُبۡصِرُونَ
٣
with their hearts ˹totally˺ distracted. The evildoers would converse secretly, ˹saying,˺ “Is this ˹one˺ not human like yourselves? Would you fall for ˹this˺ witchcraft, even though you can ˹clearly˺ see?”
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21:4
قال ربي يعلم القول في السماء والارض وهو السميع العليم ٤
قَالَ رَبِّى يَعْلَمُ ٱلْقَوْلَ فِى ٱلسَّمَآءِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۖ وَهُوَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٤
قَالَ
رَبِّي
يَعۡلَمُ
ٱلۡقَوۡلَ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
وَهُوَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٤
The Prophet responded, “My Lord ˹fully˺ knows every word spoken in the heavens and the earth. For He is the All-Hearing, All-Knowing.”
Tafsirs
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21:5
بل قالوا اضغاث احلام بل افتراه بل هو شاعر فلياتنا باية كما ارسل الاولون ٥
بَلْ قَالُوٓا۟ أَضْغَـٰثُ أَحْلَـٰمٍۭ بَلِ ٱفْتَرَىٰهُ بَلْ هُوَ شَاعِرٌۭ فَلْيَأْتِنَا بِـَٔايَةٍۢ كَمَآ أُرْسِلَ ٱلْأَوَّلُونَ ٥
بَلۡ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَضۡغَٰثُ
أَحۡلَٰمِۭ
بَلِ
ٱفۡتَرَىٰهُ
بَلۡ
هُوَ
شَاعِرٞ
فَلۡيَأۡتِنَا
بِـَٔايَةٖ
كَمَآ
أُرۡسِلَ
ٱلۡأَوَّلُونَ
٥
Yet they say, “This ˹Quran˺ is a set of confused dreams! No, he has fabricated it! No, he must be a poet! So let him bring us a ˹tangible˺ sign like those ˹prophets˺ sent before.”
Tafsirs
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21:6
ما امنت قبلهم من قرية اهلكناها افهم يومنون ٦
مَآ ءَامَنَتْ قَبْلَهُم مِّن قَرْيَةٍ أَهْلَكْنَـٰهَآ ۖ أَفَهُمْ يُؤْمِنُونَ ٦
مَآ
ءَامَنَتۡ
قَبۡلَهُم
مِّن
قَرۡيَةٍ
أَهۡلَكۡنَٰهَآۖ
أَفَهُمۡ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٦
Not a ˹single˺ society We destroyed before them ever believed ˹after receiving the signs˺. Will these ˹pagans˺ then believe?
Tafsirs
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21:7
وما ارسلنا قبلك الا رجالا نوحي اليهم فاسالوا اهل الذكر ان كنتم لا تعلمون ٧
وَمَآ أَرْسَلْنَا قَبْلَكَ إِلَّا رِجَالًۭا نُّوحِىٓ إِلَيْهِمْ ۖ فَسْـَٔلُوٓا۟ أَهْلَ ٱلذِّكْرِ إِن كُنتُمْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ٧
وَمَآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
قَبۡلَكَ
إِلَّا
رِجَالٗا
نُّوحِيٓ
إِلَيۡهِمۡۖ
فَسۡـَٔلُوٓاْ
أَهۡلَ
ٱلذِّكۡرِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٧
We did not send ˹messengers˺ before you ˹O Prophet˺ except mere men inspired by Us. If you ˹polytheists˺ do not know ˹this already˺, then ask those who have knowledge ˹of the Scriptures˺.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
21:8
وما جعلناهم جسدا لا ياكلون الطعام وما كانوا خالدين ٨
وَمَا جَعَلْنَـٰهُمْ جَسَدًۭا لَّا يَأْكُلُونَ ٱلطَّعَامَ وَمَا كَانُوا۟ خَـٰلِدِينَ ٨
وَمَا
جَعَلۡنَٰهُمۡ
جَسَدٗا
لَّا
يَأۡكُلُونَ
ٱلطَّعَامَ
وَمَا
كَانُواْ
خَٰلِدِينَ
٨
We did not give those messengers ˹supernatural˺ bodies that did not need food, nor were they immortal.
Tafsirs
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21:9
ثم صدقناهم الوعد فانجيناهم ومن نشاء واهلكنا المسرفين ٩
ثُمَّ صَدَقْنَـٰهُمُ ٱلْوَعْدَ فَأَنجَيْنَـٰهُمْ وَمَن نَّشَآءُ وَأَهْلَكْنَا ٱلْمُسْرِفِينَ ٩
ثُمَّ
صَدَقۡنَٰهُمُ
ٱلۡوَعۡدَ
فَأَنجَيۡنَٰهُمۡ
وَمَن
نَّشَآءُ
وَأَهۡلَكۡنَا
ٱلۡمُسۡرِفِينَ
٩
Then We fulfilled Our promise to them, saving them along with whoever We willed and destroying the transgressors.
Tafsirs
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21:10
لقد انزلنا اليكم كتابا فيه ذكركم افلا تعقلون ١٠
لَقَدْ أَنزَلْنَآ إِلَيْكُمْ كِتَـٰبًۭا فِيهِ ذِكْرُكُمْ ۖ أَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ ١٠
لَقَدۡ
أَنزَلۡنَآ
إِلَيۡكُمۡ
كِتَٰبٗا
فِيهِ
ذِكۡرُكُمۡۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
١٠
We have surely revealed to you a Book, in which there is glory for you. Will you not then understand?
Tafsirs
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21. Al-Anbiya
The Prophets
Listen
Info
Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
21:1
اقترب للناس حسابهم وهم في غفلة معرضون ١
ٱقْتَرَبَ لِلنَّاسِ حِسَابُهُمْ وَهُمْ فِى غَفْلَةٍۢ مُّعْرِضُونَ ١
ٱقۡتَرَبَ
لِلنَّاسِ
حِسَابُهُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
فِي
غَفۡلَةٖ
مُّعۡرِضُونَ
١
˹The time of˺ people’s judgment has drawn near, yet they are heedlessly turning away.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections