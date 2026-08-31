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21. Al-Anbiya

The Prophets

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In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
21:1
اقترب للناس حسابهم وهم في غفلة معرضون ١
ٱقْتَرَبَ لِلنَّاسِ حِسَابُهُمْ وَهُمْ فِى غَفْلَةٍۢ مُّعْرِضُونَ ١

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˹The time of˺ people’s judgment has drawn near, yet they are heedlessly turning away.
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