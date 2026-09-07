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Taha 20:96 قال بصرت بما لم يبصروا به فقبضت قبضة من اثر الرسول فنبذتها وكذالك سولت لي نفسي ٩٦

Pagina 318 · Juz 16

قَالَ
بَصُرۡتُ
بِمَا
لَمۡ
يَبۡصُرُواْ
بِهِۦ
فَقَبَضۡتُ
قَبۡضَةٗ
مِّنۡ
أَثَرِ
ٱلرَّسُولِ
فَنَبَذۡتُهَا
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
سَوَّلَتۡ
لِي
نَفۡسِي
٩٦
Rispose. «Ho visto quello che non hanno visto 1 , ho preso un pugno di polvere dalla traccia dell’Inviato e l’ho gettata 2 , questo mi ha suggerito l’animo mio».
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How As-Samiri made the Calf

Musa said to As-Samiri, "What caused you to do what you did What presented such an idea to you causing you to do this" Muhammad bin Ishaq reported from Ibn `Abbas that he said, "As-Samiri was a man from the people of Bajarma, a people who worshipped cows. He still had the

How As-Samiri made the Calf

Musa said to As-Samiri, "What caused you to do what you did What presented such an idea to you causing you to do this" Muha

Altri Tafsir
Notes placeholders