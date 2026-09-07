Taha 20:93 الا تتبعن افعصيت امري ٩٣
Pagina 318 · Juz 16
أَلَّا
تَتَّبِعَنِۖ
أَفَعَصَيۡتَ
أَمۡرِي
٩٣
Perché non mi hai raggiunto? Hai disobbedito ai miei ordini?».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
What happened between Musa and Harun after Musa returned
Allah informs of what happened when Musa returned to his people and saw the great matter that had taken place among them. With this he became filled with anger and he threw down the Divine Tablets that he had in his hand. Then, he grabbed his b…
What happened between Musa and Harun after Musa returned
Allah informs of what happened when Musa returned to his people and saw the great matter that…