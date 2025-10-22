Registrazione
47:13
وكاين من قرية هي اشد قوة من قريتك التي اخرجتك اهلكناهم فلا ناصر لهم ١٣
وَكَأَيِّن مِّن قَرْيَةٍ هِىَ أَشَدُّ قُوَّةًۭ مِّن قَرْيَتِكَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَخْرَجَتْكَ أَهْلَكْنَـٰهُمْ فَلَا نَاصِرَ لَهُمْ ١٣
وَكَأَيِّن
مِّن
قَرۡيَةٍ
هِيَ
أَشَدُّ
قُوَّةٗ
مِّن
قَرۡيَتِكَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَخۡرَجَتۡكَ
أَهۡلَكۡنَٰهُمۡ
فَلَا
نَاصِرَ
لَهُمۡ
١٣
E quante città distruggemmo, che pure erano più potenti della tua città che ti ha bandito
1
. Non ebbero nessun soccorritore.
