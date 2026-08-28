Al-Mursalat 77:42 وفواكه مما يشتهون ٤٢
Pagina 581 · Juz 29
وَفَوَٰكِهَ
مِمَّا
يَشۡتَهُونَ
٤٢
e frutti che brameranno.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…