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Al-Mursalat 77:41 ان المتقين في ظلال وعيون ٤١

Pagina 581 · Juz 29

إِنَّ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
فِي
ظِلَٰلٖ
وَعُيُونٖ
٤١
I timorati [di Allah] saranno tra ombre e sorgenti,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ

** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t

وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ

** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An

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