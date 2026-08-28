Al-Mursalat 77:35 هاذا يوم لا ينطقون ٣٥
Pagina 581 · Juz 29
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمُ
لَا
يَنطِقُونَ
٣٥
Sarà il Giorno in cui non potranno parlare,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
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انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ…
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
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