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Al-Mursalat 77:25 الم نجعل الارض كفاتا ٢٥

Pagina 581 · Juz 29

أَلَمۡ
نَجۡعَلِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
كِفَاتًا
٢٥
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.

ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ

(So shall We make later generations t

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani

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