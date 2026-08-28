Al-Mursalat 77:25 الم نجعل الارض كفاتا ٢٥
Pagina 581 · Juz 29
أَلَمۡ
نَجۡعَلِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
كِفَاتًا
٢٥
Non abbiamo fatto della terra un luogo di riunione
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…