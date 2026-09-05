Al-Baqarah 2:82 والذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات اولايك اصحاب الجنة هم فيها خالدون ٨٢
Pagina 12 · Juz 1
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِۖ
هُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٨٢
E coloro che hanno creduto e operato nel bene, sono i compagni del Paradiso e vi rimarranno in perpetuità.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
Allah says, the matter is not as you have wished and hoped it to be. Rather, whoever does an evil deed and abides purposefully in his error, coming on the Day of Resurrection with no good deeds, only evil deeds, then he will be among the people of the Fire.
وَالَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ وَعَمِلُواْ الصَّـلِ…
Allah says, the matter is not as you have wished and hoped it to be. Rather, whoever does an evil deed and abides purposefully in his error, coming on…