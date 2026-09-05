Al-Baqarah 2:76 واذا لقوا الذين امنوا قالوا امنا واذا خلا بعضهم الى بعض قالوا اتحدثونهم بما فتح الله عليكم ليحاجوكم به عند ربكم افلا تعقلون ٧٦
Pagina 11 · Juz 1
وَإِذَا
لَقُواْ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
قَالُوٓاْ
ءَامَنَّا
وَإِذَا
خَلَا
بَعۡضُهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
بَعۡضٖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتُحَدِّثُونَهُم
بِمَا
فَتَحَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
لِيُحَآجُّوكُم
بِهِۦ
عِندَ
رَبِّكُمۡۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٧٦
E quando incontrano i credenti, dicono: «Anche noi crediamo». Ma quando sono tra loro dicono: «Volete dibattere 1 con loro a proposito di quello che Allah vi ha mostrato, perché lo possano utilizzare contro di voi davanti al vostro Signore? Non comprendete?».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أَن يُؤْمِنُواْ لَكُمْ
(That they will believe in your religion) meaning, that these people would obey you They are the deviant sect of Jews whose fathe…
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أ…