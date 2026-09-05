Al-Baqarah 2:74 ثم قست قلوبكم من بعد ذالك فهي كالحجارة او اشد قسوة وان من الحجارة لما يتفجر منه الانهار وان منها لما يشقق فيخرج منه الماء وان منها لما يهبط من خشية الله وما الله بغافل عما تعملون ٧٤
Pagina 11 · Juz 1
ثُمَّ
قَسَتۡ
قُلُوبُكُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
فَهِيَ
كَٱلۡحِجَارَةِ
أَوۡ
أَشَدُّ
قَسۡوَةٗۚ
وَإِنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡحِجَارَةِ
لَمَا
يَتَفَجَّرُ
مِنۡهُ
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُۚ
وَإِنَّ
مِنۡهَا
لَمَا
يَشَّقَّقُ
فَيَخۡرُجُ
مِنۡهُ
ٱلۡمَآءُۚ
وَإِنَّ
مِنۡهَا
لَمَا
يَهۡبِطُ
مِنۡ
خَشۡيَةِ
ٱللَّهِۗ
وَمَا
ٱللَّهُ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٧٤
Dopo di ciò i vostri cuori si sono induriti ancora una volta, ed essi sono come pietre o ancora più duri. Vi sono infatti pietre da cui scaturiscono i ruscelli, che si spaccano perché l’acqua fuoriesca, e altre che franano per il timore di Allah. E Allah non è incurante di quello che fate.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Harshness of the Jews
Allah criticized the Children of Israel because they witnessed the tremendous signs and the Ayat of Allah, including bringing the dead back to life, yet,
ثُمَّ قَسَتْ قُلُوبُكُمْ مِّن بَعْدِ ذلِكَ
(Then after that your hearts were hardened).
So their hearts were like stones…
The Harshness of the Jews
Allah criticized the Children of Israel because they witnessed the tremendous signs and the Ayat of Allah, including bringin…