Al-Baqarah 2:48 واتقوا يوما لا تجزي نفس عن نفس شييا ولا يقبل منها شفاعة ولا يوخذ منها عدل ولا هم ينصرون ٤٨
Pagina 7 · Juz 1
وَٱتَّقُواْ
يَوۡمٗا
لَّا
تَجۡزِي
نَفۡسٌ
عَن
نَّفۡسٖ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يُقۡبَلُ
مِنۡهَا
شَفَٰعَةٞ
وَلَا
يُؤۡخَذُ
مِنۡهَا
عَدۡلٞ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُنصَرُونَ
٤٨
E temete il Giorno in cui nessun’anima potrà alcunché per un’altra, in cui non sarà accolta nessuna intercessione e nulla potrà essere compensato. Essi non saranno soccorsi 1 .
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
After Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the favors that He has granted them, He warned them about the duration of the torment which He will punish them with on the Day of Resurrection. He said,
وَاتَّقُواْ يَوْمًا
(And fear a Day) meaning, the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَجْزِى نَفْسٌ عَن نَّفْ…
After Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the favors that He has granted them, He warned them about the duration of the torment which He will pun…