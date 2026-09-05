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Al-Baqarah 2:46 الذين يظنون انهم ملاقو ربهم وانهم اليه راجعون ٤٦

Pagina 7 · Juz 1

ٱلَّذِينَ
يَظُنُّونَ
أَنَّهُم
مُّلَٰقُواْ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَأَنَّهُمۡ
إِلَيۡهِ
رَٰجِعُونَ
٤٦
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Support that comes with Patience and Prayer

Allah commanded His servants to use patience and prayer to acquire the good of this life and the Hereafter. Muqatil bin Hayan said that this Ayah means, "Utilize patience and the obligatory prayer in seeking the Hereafter. As for patience (here), they s

The Support that comes with Patience and Prayer

Allah commanded His servants to use patience and prayer to acquire the good of this life and the Hereaf

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