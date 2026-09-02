Al-Baqarah 2:44 ۞ اتامرون الناس بالبر وتنسون انفسكم وانتم تتلون الكتاب افلا تعقلون ٤٤
Pagina 7 · Juz 1
۞ أَتَأۡمُرُونَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بِٱلۡبِرِّ
وَتَنسَوۡنَ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَتۡلُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٤٤
Ordinerete ai popoli la carità e dimenticherete voi stessi, voi che leggete il Libro? Non ragionate dunque 1 ?
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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