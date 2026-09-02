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Al-Baqarah 2:38 قلنا اهبطوا منها جميعا فاما ياتينكم مني هدى فمن تبع هداي فلا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٣٨

Pagina 7 · Juz 1

قُلۡنَا
ٱهۡبِطُواْ
مِنۡهَا
جَمِيعٗاۖ
فَإِمَّا
يَأۡتِيَنَّكُم
مِّنِّي
هُدٗى
فَمَن
تَبِعَ
هُدَايَ
فَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
٣٨
Dicemmo: «Andatevene via tutti [quanti]! Se mai vi giungerà una guida da parte Mia, coloro che la seguiranno non avranno nulla da temere e non saranno afflitti» 1 .
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah stated that when He sent Adam, Hawwa', and Shaytan to earth from Paradise, He warned them that He will reveal Books and send Prophets and Messengers to them, i.e., to their offspring. Abu Al-`Aliyah said, "Al-Huda, refers to the Prophets, Messengers, the clear signs and plain explanation."

فَم

Allah stated that when He sent Adam, Hawwa', and Shaytan to earth from Paradise, He warned them that He will reveal Books and send Prophets and Messen

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