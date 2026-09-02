Al-Baqarah 2:36 فازلهما الشيطان عنها فاخرجهما مما كانا فيه وقلنا اهبطوا بعضكم لبعض عدو ولكم في الارض مستقر ومتاع الى حين ٣٦
Pagina 6 · Juz 1
فَأَزَلَّهُمَا
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
عَنۡهَا
فَأَخۡرَجَهُمَا
مِمَّا
كَانَا
فِيهِۖ
وَقُلۡنَا
ٱهۡبِطُواْ
بَعۡضُكُمۡ
لِبَعۡضٍ
عَدُوّٞۖ
وَلَكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
مُسۡتَقَرّٞ
وَمَتَٰعٌ
إِلَىٰ
حِينٖ
٣٦
Poi Iblìs li fece inciampare e scacciare dal luogo in cui si trovavano. E Noi dicemmo: «Andatevene via, nemici gli uni degli altri 1 . Avrete una dimora sulla terra e ne godrete per un tempo stabilito».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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