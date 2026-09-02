Al-Baqarah 2:30 واذ قال ربك للملايكة اني جاعل في الارض خليفة قالوا اتجعل فيها من يفسد فيها ويسفك الدماء ونحن نسبح بحمدك ونقدس لك قال اني اعلم ما لا تعلمون ٣٠
Pagina 6 · Juz 1
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
رَبُّكَ
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
إِنِّي
جَاعِلٞ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
خَلِيفَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَجۡعَلُ
فِيهَا
مَن
يُفۡسِدُ
فِيهَا
وَيَسۡفِكُ
ٱلدِّمَآءَ
وَنَحۡنُ
نُسَبِّحُ
بِحَمۡدِكَ
وَنُقَدِّسُ
لَكَۖ
قَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعۡلَمُ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٣٠
E quando il tuo Signore disse agli Angeli: «Porrò un vicario sulla terra» 1 , essi dissero: «Metterai su di essa qualcuno che vi spargerà la corruzione e vi verserà il sangue, mentre noi Ti glorifichiamo lodando- Ti e Ti santifichiamo?». Egli disse: «In verità Io conosco quello che voi non conoscete…».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
Adam and His Children inhabited the Earth, Generation after Generation
Allah reiterated His favor on the Children of Adam when He stated that He mentioned them in the highest of heights before He created them. Allah said,
وَإِذْ قَالَ رَبُّكَ لِلْمَلَـئِكَةِ
(And (remember) when your Lord said to the a…
Adam and His Children inhabited the Earth, Generation after Generation
Allah reiterated His favor on the Children of Adam when He stated that He mentio…