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Al-Baqarah 2:15 الله يستهزي بهم ويمدهم في طغيانهم يعمهون ١٥

Pagina 3 · Juz 1

ٱللَّهُ
يَسۡتَهۡزِئُ
بِهِمۡ
وَيَمُدُّهُمۡ
فِي
طُغۡيَٰنِهِمۡ
يَعۡمَهُونَ
١٥
Allah si burla di loro, lascia che sprofondino 1 nella ribellione, accecati.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Hypocrites' Cunning and Deceit

Allah said that when the hypocrites meet the believers, they proclaim their faith and pretend to be believers, loyalists and friends. They do this to misdirect, mislead and deceive the believers. The hypocrites also want to have a share of the benefits and gains tha

The Hypocrites' Cunning and Deceit

Allah said that when the hypocrites meet the believers, they proclaim their faith and pretend to be believers, loyal

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