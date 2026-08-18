Al-Qasas 28:3 نتلو عليك من نبا موسى وفرعون بالحق لقوم يومنون ٣
Pagina 385 · Juz 20
نَتۡلُواْ
عَلَيۡكَ
مِن
نَّبَإِ
مُوسَىٰ
وَفِرۡعَوۡنَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
لِقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٣
Ti racconteremo secondo verità la storia di Mosè e di Faraone, per un popolo di credenti.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
Which was revealed in Makkah
Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to recite to us:
طسم
(Ta Sin Mim.) the two hundred. He said, `I do not know it; you should go to someone who learned it from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ Khab…
Which was revealed in Makkah
Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to…