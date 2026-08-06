Al-An'am 6:68 واذا رايت الذين يخوضون في اياتنا فاعرض عنهم حتى يخوضوا في حديث غيره واما ينسينك الشيطان فلا تقعد بعد الذكرى مع القوم الظالمين ٦٨
وَإِذَا
رَأَيۡتَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَخُوضُونَ
فِيٓ
ءَايَٰتِنَا
فَأَعۡرِضۡ
عَنۡهُمۡ
حَتَّىٰ
يَخُوضُواْ
فِي
حَدِيثٍ
غَيۡرِهِۦۚ
وَإِمَّا
يُنسِيَنَّكَ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
فَلَا
تَقۡعُدۡ
بَعۡدَ
ٱلذِّكۡرَىٰ
مَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٦٨
Quando li vedi immersi in discussioni sui Nostri segni, allontanati finché non cambiano argomento. E se Satana fa sì che qualche volta dimentichi, appena ti sovvieni, non restare oltre in compagnia degli ingiusti.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion
Allah said,
وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanation that you (O Muhammad ) have brought them,
قَوْمُكَ
(your people) meaning, Quraysh,
وَهُوَ الْحَقُّ
(though it is the truth.) beyond which there is n…
The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion
Allah said,
وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati…