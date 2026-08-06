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Al-An'am 6:65 قل هو القادر على ان يبعث عليكم عذابا من فوقكم او من تحت ارجلكم او يلبسكم شيعا ويذيق بعضكم باس بعض انظر كيف نصرف الايات لعلهم يفقهون ٦٥

6:65
قُلۡ
هُوَ
ٱلۡقَادِرُ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَن
يَبۡعَثَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
عَذَابٗا
مِّن
فَوۡقِكُمۡ
أَوۡ
مِن
تَحۡتِ
أَرۡجُلِكُمۡ
أَوۡ
يَلۡبِسَكُمۡ
شِيَعٗا
وَيُذِيقَ
بَعۡضَكُم
بَأۡسَ
بَعۡضٍۗ
ٱنظُرۡ
كَيۡفَ
نُصَرِّفُ
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَفۡقَهُونَ
٦٥
Di’: «Egli vi può mandare un castigo dall’alto o da sotto i vostri piedi o confondervi con le divisioni, facendovi provare la violenza degli uni sugli altri». Guarda come ripresentiamo continuamente i segni Nostri, affinché comprendano.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah's Compassion and Generosity, and His Power and Torment

Allah mentions how He favors His servants, saving them during times of need, in the darkness of land and at sea, such as when storms strike. In such cases, they call on Allah alone, without partners, in supplication. In other Ayat, Allah sa

Allah's Compassion and Generosity, and His Power and Torment

Allah mentions how He favors His servants, saving them during times of need, in the darkne

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