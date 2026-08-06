Al-An'am 6:62 ثم ردوا الى الله مولاهم الحق الا له الحكم وهو اسرع الحاسبين ٦٢
ثُمَّ
رُدُّوٓاْ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَوۡلَىٰهُمُ
ٱلۡحَقِّۚ
أَلَا
لَهُ
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
وَهُوَ
أَسۡرَعُ
ٱلۡحَٰسِبِينَ
٦٢
Quindi sono ricondotti ad Allah, il loro vero Protettore. Non è a Lui che appartiene il giudizio? Egli è il più rapido nel conto.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Servants are in Allah's Hands Before and After Death
Allah states that He brings death to His servants in their sleep at night, for sleep is minor death. Allah said in other Ayat,
إِذْ قَالَ اللَّهُ يعِيسَى إِنِّي مُتَوَفِّيكَ وَرَافِعُكَ إِلَىَّ
(And (remember) when Allah said: "O `Isa! I will tak…
The Servants are in Allah's Hands Before and After Death
Allah states that He brings death to His servants in their sleep at night, for sleep is minor…