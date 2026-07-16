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6:23
ثم لم تكن فتنتهم الا ان قالوا والله ربنا ما كنا مشركين ٢٣
ثُمَّ لَمْ تَكُن فِتْنَتُهُمْ إِلَّآ أَن قَالُوا۟ وَٱللَّهِ رَبِّنَا مَا كُنَّا مُشْرِكِينَ ٢٣

٢٣

E non avranno altra possibilità che dire: «Per Allah, nostro Signore! Non eravamo associatori!».
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