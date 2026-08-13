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Yusuf 12:91 قالوا تالله لقد اثرك الله علينا وان كنا لخاطيين ٩١

12:91
قَالُواْ
تَٱللَّهِ
لَقَدۡ
ءَاثَرَكَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِن
كُنَّا
لَخَٰطِـِٔينَ
٩١
Dissero: «Per Allah, certo Allah ti ha preferito a noi e certo noi siamo colpevoli».
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf reveals His True Identity to His Brothers and forgives Them

Allah says, when Yusuf's brothers told him about the afflictions and hardship, and shortages in food they suffered from in the aftermath of the drought that struck them, and he remembered his father's grief for losing his two children,

Yusuf reveals His True Identity to His Brothers and forgives Them

Allah says, when Yusuf's brothers told him about the afflictions and hardship, and sh

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