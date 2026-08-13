Yusuf 12:91 قالوا تالله لقد اثرك الله علينا وان كنا لخاطيين ٩١
قَالُواْ
تَٱللَّهِ
لَقَدۡ
ءَاثَرَكَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِن
كُنَّا
لَخَٰطِـِٔينَ
٩١
Dissero: «Per Allah, certo Allah ti ha preferito a noi e certo noi siamo colpevoli».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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