Yusuf 12:90 قالوا اانك لانت يوسف قال انا يوسف وهاذا اخي قد من الله علينا انه من يتق ويصبر فان الله لا يضيع اجر المحسنين ٩٠
قَالُوٓاْ
أَءِنَّكَ
لَأَنتَ
يُوسُفُۖ
قَالَ
أَنَا۠
يُوسُفُ
وَهَٰذَآ
أَخِيۖ
قَدۡ
مَنَّ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
مَن
يَتَّقِ
وَيَصۡبِرۡ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يُضِيعُ
أَجۡرَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٩٠
Dissero: «Sei tu proprio Giuseppe?». Disse: «Io sono Giuseppe e questi è mio fratello. In verità Allah ci ha colmato di favori! Chi è timorato e paziente, [sappia che] in verità Allah non trascura di compensare chi fa il bene».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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