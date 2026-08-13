Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua

Yusuf 12:89 قال هل علمتم ما فعلتم بيوسف واخيه اذ انتم جاهلون ٨٩

12:89
قَالَ
هَلۡ
عَلِمۡتُم
مَّا
فَعَلۡتُم
بِيُوسُفَ
وَأَخِيهِ
إِذۡ
أَنتُمۡ
جَٰهِلُونَ
٨٩
Rispose: «Non ricordate quello che faceste a Giuseppe e a suo fratello nella vostra ignoranza?».
Continua a leggere

Leggi il Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf reveals His True Identity to His Brothers and forgives Them

Allah says, when Yusuf's brothers told him about the afflictions and hardship, and shortages in food they suffered from in the aftermath of the drought that struck them, and he remembered his father's grief for losing his two children,

Yusuf reveals His True Identity to His Brothers and forgives Them

Allah says, when Yusuf's brothers told him about the afflictions and hardship, and sh

Altri Tafsir
Notes placeholders