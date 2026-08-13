Yusuf 12:87 يا بني اذهبوا فتحسسوا من يوسف واخيه ولا تياسوا من روح الله انه لا يياس من روح الله الا القوم الكافرون ٨٧
يَٰبَنِيَّ
ٱذۡهَبُواْ
فَتَحَسَّسُواْ
مِن
يُوسُفَ
وَأَخِيهِ
وَلَا
تَاْيۡـَٔسُواْ
مِن
رَّوۡحِ
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَا
يَاْيۡـَٔسُ
مِن
رَّوۡحِ
ٱللَّهِ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡقَوۡمُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرُونَ
٨٧
Andate figli miei, cercate Giuseppe e suo fratello e non disperate del soccorso di Allah, ché solo i miscredenti disperano del soccorso di Allah».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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