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Yusuf 12:87 يا بني اذهبوا فتحسسوا من يوسف واخيه ولا تياسوا من روح الله انه لا يياس من روح الله الا القوم الكافرون ٨٧

12:87
يَٰبَنِيَّ
ٱذۡهَبُواْ
فَتَحَسَّسُواْ
مِن
يُوسُفَ
وَأَخِيهِ
وَلَا
تَاْيۡـَٔسُواْ
مِن
رَّوۡحِ
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَا
يَاْيۡـَٔسُ
مِن
رَّوۡحِ
ٱللَّهِ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡقَوۡمُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرُونَ
٨٧
Andate figli miei, cercate Giuseppe e suo fratello e non disperate del soccorso di Allah, ché solo i miscredenti disperano del soccorso di Allah».
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother

Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inquire about the news of Yusuf and his brother Binyamin, in a good manner, not as spies. He encouraged them, delivered to them the good news and ordered

Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother

Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inqu

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