Yusuf 12:86 قال انما اشكو بثي وحزني الى الله واعلم من الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٦
قَالَ
إِنَّمَآ
أَشۡكُواْ
بَثِّي
وَحُزۡنِيٓ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٦
Rispose: «Mi lamento solo davanti ad Allah della mia disgrazia e del mio dolore, e grazie ad Allah conosco cose che voi non sapete.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News
Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought false blood on Yusuf' shirt,
بَلْ سَوَّلَتْ لَكُمْ أَنفُسُكُمْ أَمْرًا فَصَبْرٌ جَمِيلٌ
(Nay, but your own selves have beguiled you into something. So patie…
Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News
Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought fals…