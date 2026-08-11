Yusuf 12:47 قال تزرعون سبع سنين دابا فما حصدتم فذروه في سنبله الا قليلا مما تاكلون ٤٧
قَالَ
تَزۡرَعُونَ
سَبۡعَ
سِنِينَ
دَأَبٗا
فَمَا
حَصَدتُّمۡ
فَذَرُوهُ
فِي
سُنۢبُلِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّمَّا
تَأۡكُلُونَ
٤٧
Rispose: «Coltiverete per sette anni come è vostra consuetudine. Tutto quello che avrete raccolto lasciatelo in spiga, eccetto il poco che consumerete.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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