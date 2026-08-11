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Yusuf 12:45 وقال الذي نجا منهما وادكر بعد امة انا انبيكم بتاويله فارسلون ٤٥

12:45
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِي
نَجَا
مِنۡهُمَا
وَٱدَّكَرَ
بَعۡدَ
أُمَّةٍ
أَنَا۠
أُنَبِّئُكُم
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦ
فَأَرۡسِلُونِ
٤٥
Quello dei due che era stato liberato, si ricordò infine di lui ed esclamò: «Io vi rivelerò il significato! Lasciate che vada».
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r

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