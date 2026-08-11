Yusuf 12:41 يا صاحبي السجن اما احدكما فيسقي ربه خمرا واما الاخر فيصلب فتاكل الطير من راسه قضي الامر الذي فيه تستفتيان ٤١
يَٰصَٰحِبَيِ
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
أَمَّآ
أَحَدُكُمَا
فَيَسۡقِي
رَبَّهُۥ
خَمۡرٗاۖ
وَأَمَّا
ٱلۡأٓخَرُ
فَيُصۡلَبُ
فَتَأۡكُلُ
ٱلطَّيۡرُ
مِن
رَّأۡسِهِۦۚ
قُضِيَ
ٱلۡأَمۡرُ
ٱلَّذِي
فِيهِ
تَسۡتَفۡتِيَانِ
٤١
O miei compagni di prigione, uno di voi due verserà il vino al suo signore, l’altro sarà crocifisso e gli uccelli beccheranno la sua testa. Le questioni sulle quali mi avete interpellato sono così stabilite».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Interpretation of the Dreams
Yusuf said,
يصَاحِبَىِ السِّجْنِ أَمَّآ أَحَدُكُمَا فَيَسْقِى رَبَّهُ خَمْرًا
(O two companions of the prison! As for one of you, he will pour out wine for his master to drink;) to the man who saw in a dream that he was pressing wine. He did not direct this speech at h…
The Interpretation of the Dreams
Yusuf said,
يصَاحِبَىِ السِّجْنِ أَمَّآ أَحَدُكُمَا فَيَسْقِى رَبَّهُ خَمْرًا
(O two companions of the prison! As for o…