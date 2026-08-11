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Yusuf 12:37 قال لا ياتيكما طعام ترزقانه الا نباتكما بتاويله قبل ان ياتيكما ذالكما مما علمني ربي اني تركت ملة قوم لا يومنون بالله وهم بالاخرة هم كافرون ٣٧

12:37
قَالَ
لَا
يَأۡتِيكُمَا
طَعَامٞ
تُرۡزَقَانِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
نَبَّأۡتُكُمَا
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦ
قَبۡلَ
أَن
يَأۡتِيَكُمَاۚ
ذَٰلِكُمَا
مِمَّا
عَلَّمَنِي
رَبِّيٓۚ
إِنِّي
تَرَكۡتُ
مِلَّةَ
قَوۡمٖ
لَّا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَهُم
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
هُمۡ
كَٰفِرُونَ
٣٧
[Rispose Giuseppe]: «Non vi sarà distribuito cibo prima che 1 vi abbia reso edotti sulla loro interpretazione. Ciò è parte di quel che il mio Signore mi ha insegnato. In verità ho abbandonato la religione di un popolo che non crede in Allah e disconosce l’altra vita 2
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf calls His Jail Mates to Tawhid even before He interprets Their Dreams

Yusuf, peace be upon him, told the two men that he has knowledge in the interpretation of whatever they saw in their dream, and that he will tell them about the interpretation of the dreams before they become a reality. This

Yusuf calls His Jail Mates to Tawhid even before He interprets Their Dreams

Yusuf, peace be upon him, told the two men that he has knowledge in the int

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