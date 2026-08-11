Yusuf 12:36 ودخل معه السجن فتيان قال احدهما اني اراني اعصر خمرا وقال الاخر اني اراني احمل فوق راسي خبزا تاكل الطير منه نبينا بتاويله انا نراك من المحسنين ٣٦
وَدَخَلَ
مَعَهُ
ٱلسِّجۡنَ
فَتَيَانِۖ
قَالَ
أَحَدُهُمَآ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰنِيٓ
أَعۡصِرُ
خَمۡرٗاۖ
وَقَالَ
ٱلۡأٓخَرُ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰنِيٓ
أَحۡمِلُ
فَوۡقَ
رَأۡسِي
خُبۡزٗا
تَأۡكُلُ
ٱلطَّيۡرُ
مِنۡهُۖ
نَبِّئۡنَا
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦٓۖ
إِنَّا
نَرَىٰكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٣٦
Insieme con lui entrarono in prigione due giovani 1 . Uno di loro disse: «Mi sono visto [in sogno] mentre schiacciavo dell’uva…». Disse l’altro: «Mi sono visto mentre portavo sulla testa del pane e gli uccelli ne mangiavano. Dacci l’interpretazione di tutto ciò. Invero vediamo che sei uno di coloro che compiono il bene».
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Two Jail Mates ask Yusuf to interpret their Dreams
Qatadah said, "One of them was the king's distiller and the other was his baker." Each of these two men had a dream and asked Yusuf to interpret it for them.
Two Jail Mates ask Yusuf to interpret their Dreams
Qatadah said, "One of them was the king's distiller and the other was his baker." Each of these two…