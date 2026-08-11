Yusuf 12:35 ثم بدا لهم من بعد ما راوا الايات ليسجننه حتى حين ٣٥
ثُمَّ
بَدَا
لَهُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
رَأَوُاْ
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
لَيَسۡجُنُنَّهُۥ
حَتَّىٰ
حِينٖ
٣٥
E così, nonostante avessero avuto le prove 1 , credettero [fosse bene] imprigionarlo per un certo periodo.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Yusuf is imprisoned without Justification
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