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Yusuf 12:33 قال رب السجن احب الي مما يدعونني اليه والا تصرف عني كيدهن اصب اليهن واكن من الجاهلين ٣٣

12:33
قَالَ
رَبِّ
ٱلسِّجۡنُ
أَحَبُّ
إِلَيَّ
مِمَّا
يَدۡعُونَنِيٓ
إِلَيۡهِۖ
وَإِلَّا
تَصۡرِفۡ
عَنِّي
كَيۡدَهُنَّ
أَصۡبُ
إِلَيۡهِنَّ
وَأَكُن
مِّنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٣٣
Disse: «O mio Signore, preferisco la prigione a ciò cui mi invitano; ma se Tu non allontani da me le loro arti, cederò loro e sarò uno di quelli che disconoscono [la Tua legge]».
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf

Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,

وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ

(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs

The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf

Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr

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