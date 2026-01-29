Registrazione
🚀 Partecipa alla nostra sfida del Ramadan!
Scopri di più
🚀 Partecipa alla nostra sfida del Ramadan!
Scopri di più
Registrazione
Registrazione
Ash-Shams
5
91:5
والسماء وما بناها ٥
وَٱلسَّمَآءِ وَمَا بَنَىٰهَا ٥
وَٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
بَنَىٰهَا
٥
per il cielo e Ciò Che lo ha edificato,
Tafsir
Lezioni
Riflessi
Risposte
Aa
العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Na kwa mbingu na kujengeka kwake kiimara.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close